Short Interest in iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX) Drops By 10.2%

iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,840,000 shares, a decline of 10.2% from the February 13th total of 2,050,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 646,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.8 days.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF in the second quarter valued at about $131,000. Man Group plc purchased a new position in iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF in the second quarter valued at about $457,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF by 13.8% in the second quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 2,317 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $628,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al boosted its holdings in iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF by 393.0% in the second quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 80,459 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $21,794,000 after purchasing an additional 64,139 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new stake in iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $3,145,000.

SOXX stock traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $299.38. The company had a trading volume of 362,875 shares, compared to its average volume of 953,545. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $281.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $248.20. iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF has a 12 month low of $167.79 and a 12 month high of $303.37.

iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF, formerly iShares PHLX SOX Semiconductor Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States-listed semiconductor stocks as represented by the PHLX Semiconductor Sector Index (the Index).

