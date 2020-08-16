Short Interest in JAPAN TOB INC/ADR (OTCMKTS:JAPAY) Increases By 136.1%

JAPAN TOB INC/ADR (OTCMKTS:JAPAY) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 29th, there was short interest totalling 51,000 shares, a growth of 136.1% from the May 14th total of 21,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 134,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

JAPAY traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $9.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,778 shares, compared to its average volume of 92,762. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.46 and a beta of 0.37. JAPAN TOB INC/ADR has a twelve month low of $8.24 and a twelve month high of $11.75. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.52.

JAPAY has been the subject of several recent research reports. ValuEngine raised shares of JAPAN TOB INC/ADR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut JAPAN TOB INC/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th.

Japan Tobacco, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of tobacco, pharmaceutical and processed food products. It operates through the following segments: Japanese Domestic Tobacco, International Tobacco, Pharmaceutical, Processed Food, and Other. The Japanese Domestic segment deals with the production and sale of tobacco products in domestic areas.

