Short Interest in Jones Soda Co. ( USA ) (OTCMKTS:JSDA) Rises By 135.6%

Jones Soda Co. ( USA ) (OTCMKTS:JSDA) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 29th, there was short interest totalling 20,500 shares, an increase of 135.6% from the May 14th total of 8,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 244,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Shares of JSDA stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $0.19. The company had a trading volume of 92,631 shares, compared to its average volume of 145,995. The company has a market cap of $11.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.80 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 4.77 and a quick ratio of 3.60. Jones Soda Co. has a 12 month low of $0.15 and a 12 month high of $0.62. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.22.
About Jones Soda Co. ( USA )
Recommended Story: Stock Symbol
Receive News & Ratings for Jones Soda Co. ( USA ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jones Soda Co. ( USA ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.