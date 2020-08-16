Short Interest in Jones Soda Co. ( USA ) (OTCMKTS:JSDA) Rises By 135.6%

Jones Soda Co. ( USA ) (OTCMKTS:JSDA) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 29th, there was short interest totalling 20,500 shares, an increase of 135.6% from the May 14th total of 8,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 244,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of JSDA stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $0.19. The company had a trading volume of 92,631 shares, compared to its average volume of 145,995. The company has a market cap of $11.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.80 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 4.77 and a quick ratio of 3.60. Jones Soda Co. has a 12 month low of $0.15 and a 12 month high of $0.62. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.22.

Get Jones Soda Co. ( USA ) alerts:

About Jones Soda Co. ( USA )

Jones Soda Co, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, markets, and distributes beverages primarily in the United States and Canada. It provides Jones Soda, a premium carbonated soft drink; Lemoncocco, a premium non-carbonated beverage; and co-brand and private label products. It also offers fountain products, including cane sugar cola and sugar free cola, as well as cane sugar sweetened ginger ale, orange and cream, root beer, and lemon lime.

Recommended Story: Stock Symbol

Receive News & Ratings for Jones Soda Co. ( USA ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jones Soda Co. ( USA ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.