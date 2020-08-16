Short Interest in LEONARDO FINMEC/ADR (OTCMKTS:FINMY) Declines By 21.8%

LEONARDO FINMEC/ADR (OTCMKTS:FINMY) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totalling 4,300 shares, a drop of 21.8% from the February 27th total of 5,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 20,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

FINMY has been the subject of a number of research reports. Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of LEONARDO FINMEC/ADR in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of LEONARDO FINMEC/ADR in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of LEONARDO FINMEC/ADR in a research report on Thursday, May 14th.

FINMY traded down $0.08 during trading on Friday, reaching $3.52. 3,829 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 42,380. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.56. LEONARDO FINMEC/ADR has a fifty-two week low of $2.36 and a fifty-two week high of $6.55.

Leonardo S.p.a. engages in the helicopters, electronics, defense and security systems, aeronautics, space, and other businesses in Italy, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, North America, and internationally. The company researches, designs, develops, produces, supports, and markets a range of helicopters for commercial, public service, and security and defense applications.

