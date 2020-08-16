Short Interest in Lundin Mining Co. (OTCMKTS:LUNMF) Grows By 19.2%

Lundin Mining Co. (OTCMKTS:LUNMF) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,649,900 shares, an increase of 19.2% from the December 31st total of 3,900,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 75,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 61.3 days.

Shares of LUNMF traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $5.78. The stock had a trading volume of 26,630 shares, compared to its average volume of 65,070. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.08. Lundin Mining has a 1-year low of $2.82 and a 1-year high of $6.36. The company has a market cap of $4.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.58 and a beta of 1.82. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.98.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 4th will be given a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.08%. This is a positive change from Lundin Mining’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 3rd.

Several brokerages have recently commented on LUNMF. TD Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Lundin Mining from $9.50 to $9.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Lundin Mining from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Lundin Mining in a report on Friday, July 31st. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $6.50 target price on shares of Lundin Mining in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $7.00 target price on shares of Lundin Mining in a report on Thursday, April 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Lundin Mining currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.29.

Lundin Mining Corporation, a diversified base metals mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in Chile, the United States, Portugal, and Sweden. It primarily produces copper, zinc, and nickel, as well as gold, lead, silver, and other metals. The company holds 100% interests in the Eagle mine located in the United States; the Neves-Corvo mine located in Portugal; the Zinkgruvan mine located in Sweden, as well as 80% interest in the Candelaria and Ojos del Salado mining complex located in Chile; 24% interest in the Freeport Cobalt Oy business, which includes a cobalt refinery located in Kokkola, Finland; and the Chapada copper-gold mine located in Brazil.

