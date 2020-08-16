Short Interest in Nitori Holdings Co Ltd (OTCMKTS:NCLTF) Drops By 30.0%

Nitori Holdings Co Ltd (OTCMKTS:NCLTF) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 46,200 shares, a decline of 30.0% from the January 31st total of 66,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 462.0 days.
Shares of NCLTF traded down $1.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $210.05. The company had a trading volume of 108 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,120. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $204.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $157.28. Nitori has a 52-week low of $136.00 and a 52-week high of $223.81.
Nitori Company Profile
