Short Interest in Nitori Holdings Co Ltd (OTCMKTS:NCLTF) Drops By 30.0%

Nitori Holdings Co Ltd (OTCMKTS:NCLTF) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 46,200 shares, a decline of 30.0% from the January 31st total of 66,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 462.0 days.

Shares of NCLTF traded down $1.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $210.05. The company had a trading volume of 108 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,120. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $204.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $157.28. Nitori has a 52-week low of $136.00 and a 52-week high of $223.81.

Nitori Company Profile

Nitori Holdings Co, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, manufactures and retails furniture and interior products in Japan and internationally. Its products include chests of drawers, storage chests, lowboards, sideboards, kitchen cabinets, home electrical appliance stands, and beds. The company also provides non-life and life insurance products.

