Short Interest in OMRON Corp (OTCMKTS:OMRNY) Drops By 50.0%

OMRON Corp (OTCMKTS:OMRNY) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,300 shares, a drop of 50.0% from the March 15th total of 14,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 36,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

OTCMKTS:OMRNY traded down $0.63 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $73.87. The stock had a trading volume of 8,310 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,399. OMRON has a 1-year low of $40.57 and a 1-year high of $75.25. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $69.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $61.01.

OMRON (OTCMKTS:OMRNY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. On average, equities research analysts forecast that OMRON will post 1.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of OMRON from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of OMRON during the first quarter worth approximately $200,000. Mitchell Capital Management Co. raised its position in OMRON by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co. now owns 11,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $574,000 after purchasing an additional 818 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in OMRON by 3.8% in the first quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 544,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,157,000 after purchasing an additional 20,049 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of OMRON by 2.5% during the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,291,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,350,000 after purchasing an additional 31,728 shares during the last quarter. 0.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

OMRON Company Profile

OMRON Corporation engages in industrial automation, social systems, healthcare, environmental solutions, automotive electronic, and mechanical components businesses worldwide. The company's Industrial Automation Business offers sensors, switches, safety and control components, relays, automation systems, motion/drives, robotics, energy conservation support/environment measure equipment, and power supplies.

