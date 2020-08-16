Short Interest in RHEINMETALL/ADR (OTCMKTS:RNMBY) Increases By 18.8%

RHEINMETALL/ADR (OTCMKTS:RNMBY) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,900 shares, a growth of 18.8% from the February 13th total of 1,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days.

Shares of RNMBY stock traded down $0.22 on Friday, reaching $18.45. 1,100 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,541. RHEINMETALL/ADR has a 1 year low of $9.24 and a 1 year high of $25.90. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $18.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.76.

Several analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of RHEINMETALL/ADR in a report on Friday. Deutsche Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of RHEINMETALL/ADR in a research note on Friday, August 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

Rheinmetall AG manufactures and supplies automotive components and defense equipment in Germany and internationally. The company's automotive products include mechatronics, such as cutting emissions, actuators, and solenoid valves, as well as water, oil, and vacuum pumps; hardparts, including pistons, engine blocks, structural components and cylinder heads, plain bearings, and bushes; and replacement parts.

