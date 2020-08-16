Short Interest in Riot Blockchain Inc (NASDAQ:RIOT) Grows By 19.9%

Riot Blockchain Inc (NASDAQ:RIOT) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,610,000 shares, an increase of 19.9% from the December 31st total of 3,010,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 722,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.0 days.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Riot Blockchain by 388.6% during the second quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 101,286 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $225,000 after buying an additional 80,556 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Riot Blockchain during the second quarter worth $341,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Riot Blockchain by 3.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 604,738 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $503,000 after buying an additional 18,666 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 11.06% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ RIOT traded up $0.17 on Friday, hitting $3.78. 10,595,150 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,130,035. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $2.65 and a 200-day moving average of $1.78. Riot Blockchain has a 52 week low of $0.51 and a 52 week high of $4.58. The stock has a market cap of $122.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.22 and a beta of 2.98.

Riot Blockchain (NASDAQ:RIOT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The technology company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $1.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.90 million. Riot Blockchain had a negative return on equity of 32.39% and a negative net margin of 138.42%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Riot Blockchain will post -0.51 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Riot Blockchain from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th.

About Riot Blockchain

Riot Blockchain, Inc focuses on building, supporting, and operating blockchain technologies, primarily through its cryptocurrency mining operations and other developed businesses, as well as joint ventures, acquisitions, and targeted investments in the sector. Its primary focus is on Bitcoin and general blockchain technology.

