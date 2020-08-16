Short Interest in Royce Value Trust Inc (NYSE:RVT) Drops By 10.1%

Royce Value Trust Inc (NYSE:RVT) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 229,400 shares, a drop of 10.1% from the February 13th total of 255,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

In other news, CFO Peter K. Hoglund sold 7,425 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.25, for a total value of $98,381.25. 0.46% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Royce Value Trust by 19.8% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,133,167 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,749,000 after buying an additional 351,853 shares in the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management increased its stake in shares of Royce Value Trust by 0.9% during the second quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 195,452 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,451,000 after purchasing an additional 1,699 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Royce Value Trust by 48.4% during the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 410,219 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,144,000 after purchasing an additional 133,713 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Royce Value Trust by 60.2% during the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 73,143 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,054,000 after purchasing an additional 27,483 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Royce Value Trust by 4.6% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 50,099 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $628,000 after purchasing an additional 2,222 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Royce Value Trust stock traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $13.76. The company had a trading volume of 184,762 shares, compared to its average volume of 357,598. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.23. Royce Value Trust has a one year low of $7.50 and a one year high of $15.34.

About Royce Value Trust

Royce Value Trust Inc is a close ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Royce & Associates, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund spreads its investments across diversified sectors. It invests in value oriented stocks of small cap and micro cap companies.

