Short Interest in Standard Lithium Ltd (OTCMKTS:STLHF) Decreases By 23.4%

Standard Lithium Ltd (OTCMKTS:STLHF) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 84,000 shares, a drop of 23.4% from the March 31st total of 109,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 73,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.1 days.

OTCMKTS:STLHF traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $1.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 110,852 shares, compared to its average volume of 66,726. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.67. Standard Lithium has a twelve month low of $0.30 and a twelve month high of $1.15.

Separately, HC Wainwright raised their price target on Standard Lithium from $1.70 to $1.80 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th.

Standard Lithium Ltd. explores for, develops, and processes lithium brine properties in the United States. The company's flagship project is the Smackover lithium brine project covering an area of 30,000 acres of brine leases located in southern Arkansas. It also holds interest in the Bristol Dry Lake project that covers an area of approximately 155 square kilometers located in the Mojave region of San Bernardino County, California.

