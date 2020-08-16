Short Interest in Sydney Airport Limited (OTCMKTS:TRAUF) Grows By 51.9%

Sydney Airport Limited (OTCMKTS:TRAUF) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totalling 1,478,500 shares, a growth of 51.9% from the February 27th total of 973,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 231.0 days.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Sydney Airport from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Sydney Airport from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th.

Shares of OTCMKTS TRAUF traded up $0.09 on Friday, reaching $9.65. 1,000 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,546. Sydney Airport has a 12 month low of $5.53 and a 12 month high of $10.84. The company has a 50 day moving average of $9.79.

Transurban Group develops, operates, manages, maintains, and finances urban toll road networks. It holds 17 toll roads in Sydney, Melbourne, and Brisbane, Australia, as well as the Greater Washington area and Montreal, North America. The company is headquartered in Melbourne, Australia.

