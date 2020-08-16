Short Interest in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) Decreases By 16.2%

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,600,000 shares, a decrease of 16.2% from the December 31st total of 17,430,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,930,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.5 days. Approximately 1.0% of the company’s shares are short sold.
U.S. Bancorp stock traded up $0.41 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $37.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,971,594 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,118,935. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.88, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.14. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.30. U.S. Bancorp has a 52-week low of $28.36 and a 52-week high of $61.11.
U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $5.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.54 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 19.70% and a return on equity of 11.82%. U.S. Bancorp’s revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.09 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that U.S. Bancorp will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mosaic Family Wealth LLC increased its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Mosaic Family Wealth LLC now owns 19,357 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $713,000 after buying an additional 294 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,614 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $297,000 after buying an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 10,493 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $379,000 after buying an additional 304 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 19.7% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,889 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 311 shares during the period. Finally, Plancorp LLC boosted its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 0.6% during the second quarter. Plancorp LLC now owns 54,374 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,002,000 after buying an additional 311 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.54% of the company’s stock.
U.S. Bancorp Company Profile
U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services in the United States. It operates in five segments: Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support.
Featured Story: The risks of owning bonds
Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.