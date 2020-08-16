Short Interest in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) Decreases By 16.2%

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,600,000 shares, a decrease of 16.2% from the December 31st total of 17,430,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,930,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.5 days. Approximately 1.0% of the company’s shares are short sold.

U.S. Bancorp stock traded up $0.41 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $37.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,971,594 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,118,935. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.88, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.14. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.30. U.S. Bancorp has a 52-week low of $28.36 and a 52-week high of $61.11.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $5.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.54 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 19.70% and a return on equity of 11.82%. U.S. Bancorp’s revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.09 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that U.S. Bancorp will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

USB has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Wolfe Research started coverage on U.S. Bancorp in a research note on Friday, July 31st. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. UBS Group cut their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $36.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $43.00 to $41.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $42.00 price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a report on Monday, July 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.31.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mosaic Family Wealth LLC increased its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Mosaic Family Wealth LLC now owns 19,357 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $713,000 after buying an additional 294 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,614 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $297,000 after buying an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 10,493 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $379,000 after buying an additional 304 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 19.7% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,889 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 311 shares during the period. Finally, Plancorp LLC boosted its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 0.6% during the second quarter. Plancorp LLC now owns 54,374 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,002,000 after buying an additional 311 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.54% of the company’s stock.

U.S. Bancorp Company Profile

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services in the United States. It operates in five segments: Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support.

