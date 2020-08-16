Sify Technologies Limited (NASDAQ:SIFY) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Sify Technologies Limited (NASDAQ:SIFY) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 12,100 shares, a drop of 25.3% from the January 15th total of 16,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 35,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

SIFY traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $1.30. 155,129 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 111,907. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.97. Sify Technologies has a 52-week low of $0.56 and a 52-week high of $1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.01.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Sify Technologies stock. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its stake in shares of Sify Technologies Limited (NASDAQ:SIFY) by 111.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,190 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,110 shares during the quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV owned about 0.10% of Sify Technologies worth $29,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 3.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sify Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.25 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday.

Sify Technologies Company Profile

Sify Technologies Ltd. engages in the provision of integrated Internet, network, and electronic commerce services in India. It operates through the following segments: Telecom-centric Services, and Data Center-centric Information Technology Services. The Telecom-centric Services segment includes domestic data, international data wholesale voice, and network managed services.

