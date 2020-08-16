Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (OTCMKTS:SVKEF) Short Interest Update

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (OTCMKTS:SVKEF) saw a large drop in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,128,000 shares, a drop of 16.3% from the December 31st total of 3,738,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 31,280.0 days.

Shares of SVKEF remained flat at $$10.14 during trading hours on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $9.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.52. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken has a 1 year low of $6.04 and a 1 year high of $10.30.

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken (OTCMKTS:SVKEF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter.

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ.) provides corporate, retail, investment, and private banking services in Sweden and internationally. It operates through Large Corporates & Financial Institutions, Corporate & Private Customers, Baltic, Life & Investment Management, and Other segments.

