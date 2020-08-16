Sloane Robinson LLP Has $388,000 Holdings in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA)

Sloane Robinson LLP cut its stake in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA) by 97.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,800 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 63,041 shares during the period. Alibaba Group comprises approximately 0.3% of Sloane Robinson LLP’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Sloane Robinson LLP’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $388,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in BABA. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Alibaba Group by 31.9% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,356,646 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,569,998,000 after purchasing an additional 4,443,526 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Alibaba Group by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 37,975,313 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $7,385,439,000 after purchasing an additional 2,368,050 shares in the last quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP increased its holdings in Alibaba Group by 198.5% during the 1st quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 2,961,015 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $575,858,000 after purchasing an additional 1,969,200 shares in the last quarter. Melvin Capital Management LP increased its holdings in Alibaba Group by 111.8% during the 1st quarter. Melvin Capital Management LP now owns 2,841,577 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $552,630,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500,092 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sanders Capital LLC increased its holdings in Alibaba Group by 59.2% during the 1st quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 3,477,963 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $781,822,000 after purchasing an additional 1,293,669 shares in the last quarter. 47.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Alibaba Group alerts:

Several research firms have recently commented on BABA. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $241.00 target price (down from $250.00) on shares of Alibaba Group in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Cfra lowered their target price on Alibaba Group from $222.00 to $216.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Nomura reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $309.00 price target on shares of Alibaba Group in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. National Securities started coverage on Alibaba Group in a research report on Monday, July 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $290.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Alibaba Group from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $257.72.

BABA traded up $0.25 during trading on Friday, reaching $253.97. 7,864,861 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,755,359. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $646.20 billion, a PE ratio of 31.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.60. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $245.29 and its 200 day moving average is $215.77. Alibaba Group Holding Ltd has a 12 month low of $161.68 and a 12 month high of $268.00.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $9.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $8.61. The company had revenue of $114.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $108.31 billion. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 29.16% and a return on equity of 14.56%. The business’s revenue was up 22.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $8.57 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Alibaba Group Holding Ltd will post 6.91 EPS for the current year.

Alibaba Group Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online and mobile commerce company in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

Further Reading: Why is the Consumer Price Index (CPI) important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BABA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA).

Receive News & Ratings for Alibaba Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alibaba Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.