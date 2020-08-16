Source Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SOR) Shares Bought by Shaker Financial Services LLC

Shaker Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Source Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SOR) by 159.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 106,605 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 65,572 shares during the quarter. Source Capital comprises approximately 1.9% of Shaker Financial Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Shaker Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Source Capital were worth $3,527,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. RMB Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Source Capital in the 2nd quarter valued at $523,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Source Capital by 68.4% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 985 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Source Capital in the 2nd quarter valued at $556,000. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Source Capital by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 80,407 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,660,000 after purchasing an additional 4,366 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Source Capital by 20.9% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,933 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $560,000 after purchasing an additional 2,932 shares during the period. 20.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE SOR traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $36.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,123 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,051. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.21. Source Capital, Inc. has a twelve month low of $24.23 and a twelve month high of $41.34.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 27th.

Source Capital, Inc is a close-ended balanced fund launched and managed by First Pacific Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in value stocks of small to mid cap companies.

