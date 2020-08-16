Southern Copper Corp (NYSE:SCCO) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Southern Copper Corp (NYSE:SCCO) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,340,000 shares, a growth of 23.3% from the January 15th total of 4,330,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 701,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 7.6 days. Approximately 6.5% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Shares of NYSE SCCO traded up $0.32 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $45.19. The company had a trading volume of 500,803 shares, compared to its average volume of 885,606. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.08. The stock has a market cap of $34.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.73, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 4.33, a quick ratio of 3.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. Southern Copper has a 52-week low of $23.43 and a 52-week high of $46.61.

Get Southern Copper alerts:

Southern Copper (NYSE:SCCO) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. Southern Copper had a return on equity of 17.10% and a net margin of 16.20%. On average, equities analysts expect that Southern Copper will post 1.46 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 11th. This is a boost from Southern Copper’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.54%. Southern Copper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 83.33%.

In other Southern Copper news, Director Bonilla Luis Miguel Palomino sold 1,400 shares of Southern Copper stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.10, for a total value of $63,140.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $406,531.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Southern Copper by 548.8% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 44,085 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,749,000 after acquiring an additional 37,290 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Southern Copper by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 254,411 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $10,738,000 after acquiring an additional 7,103 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in shares of Southern Copper by 52.2% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 48,850 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,376,000 after purchasing an additional 16,750 shares in the last quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Southern Copper during the first quarter worth $67,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of Southern Copper by 106.9% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,047 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 1,574 shares in the last quarter. 6.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SCCO shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Southern Copper from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Southern Copper from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $47.00 to $41.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Southern Copper from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $33.00 in a report on Monday, June 22nd. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Southern Copper from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Southern Copper from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $37.00 to $38.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.14.

About Southern Copper

Southern Copper Corporation engages in mining, exploring, smelting, and refining copper and other minerals in Peru, Mexico, Argentina, Ecuador, and Chile. The company is involved in the mining, milling, and flotation of copper ore to produce copper and molybdenum concentrates; smelting of copper concentrates to produce blister and anode copper; refining of anode copper to produce copper cathodes; production of molybdenum concentrate and sulfuric acid; production of refined silver, gold, and other materials; and mining and processing of zinc and lead.

Featured Article: How Do You Make Money With Penny Stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Southern Copper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southern Copper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.