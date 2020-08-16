SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF (NYSEARCA:FLRN) Shares Bought by WESCAP Management Group Inc.

WESCAP Management Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF (NYSEARCA:FLRN) by 23.9% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 481,965 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 92,828 shares during the period. SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF makes up about 5.2% of WESCAP Management Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. WESCAP Management Group Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF were worth $14,690,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. CNB Bank purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $71,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF by 1,023.0% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 3,867 shares in the last quarter. New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $125,000. Finally, Canandaigua National Corp purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $263,000.

FLRN stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $30.56. The stock had a trading volume of 321,347 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,050,984. SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF has a 12-month low of $25.93 and a 12-month high of $30.84. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $30.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.21.

