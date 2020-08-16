SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) Shares Sold by Hyman Charles D

Hyman Charles D decreased its stake in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 22,984 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 240 shares during the period. Hyman Charles D’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $3,847,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Heritage Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 303.3% during the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 605 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares in the last quarter. Costello Asset Management INC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the second quarter valued at $45,000. Key Financial Inc bought a new position in SPDR Gold Shares during the first quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, American Research & Management Co. bought a new position in SPDR Gold Shares during the first quarter valued at about $50,000.

Get SPDR Gold Shares alerts:

NYSEARCA GLD traded down $0.79 on Friday, reaching $182.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,725,760 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,759,925. SPDR Gold Shares has a twelve month low of $136.12 and a twelve month high of $194.45. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $175.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $160.87.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

Read More: Trade Deficit

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Gold Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Gold Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.