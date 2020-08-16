Spectre.ai Utility Token Price Reaches $0.0461 on Major Exchanges (SXUT)

Spectre.ai Utility Token (CURRENCY:SXUT) traded 25.2% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on August 16th. Spectre.ai Utility Token has a total market capitalization of $1.13 million and $771.00 worth of Spectre.ai Utility Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Spectre.ai Utility Token has traded 22.6% lower against the dollar. One Spectre.ai Utility Token token can now be purchased for $0.0461 or 0.00000388 BTC on popular exchanges including IDEX, Bibox and EtherDelta (ForkDelta).

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Spectre.ai Utility Token alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001419 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.83 or 0.00040667 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $694.34 or 0.05842200 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded up 11% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00004328 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 17.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00002705 BTC.

Kyber Network (KNC) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.88 or 0.00015845 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.93 or 0.00049886 BTC.

Ren (REN) traded 22.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00003350 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00003278 BTC.

Spectre.ai Utility Token Profile

Spectre.ai Utility Token is a token. It was first traded on September 11th, 2017. Spectre.ai Utility Token’s total supply is 42,980,365 tokens and its circulating supply is 24,529,558 tokens. Spectre.ai Utility Token’s official Twitter account is @SpectreAI . The official website for Spectre.ai Utility Token is www.spectre.ai

Spectre.ai Utility Token Token Trading

Spectre.ai Utility Token can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bibox, EtherDelta (ForkDelta) and IDEX. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Spectre.ai Utility Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Spectre.ai Utility Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Spectre.ai Utility Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Spectre.ai Utility Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Spectre.ai Utility Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.