SRS Capital Advisors Inc. Purchases 371 Shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) by 2.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,801 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 371 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $2,863,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Savior LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Macroview Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 134.8% in the first quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the period. PrairieView Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Arden Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, OmniStar Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000.

Get iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF alerts:

Shares of IVW stock traded down $0.22 during trading on Friday, hitting $228.90. The company had a trading volume of 269,422 shares, compared to its average volume of 889,661. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a one year low of $140.84 and a one year high of $230.64. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $216.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $195.80.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

Recommended Story: Basic Economics creates winners and losers

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.