Streamr DATAcoin Price Up 58.9% Over Last 7 Days (DATA)

Streamr DATAcoin (CURRENCY:DATA) traded up 7.3% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on August 16th. One Streamr DATAcoin token can currently be bought for $0.0764 or 0.00000850 BTC on major exchanges including IDEX, DragonEX, Radar Relay and Gate.io. In the last seven days, Streamr DATAcoin has traded 58.9% higher against the dollar. Streamr DATAcoin has a market cap of $51.76 million and approximately $27.29 million worth of Streamr DATAcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Streamr DATAcoin alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00002533 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008427 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.94 or 0.00159260 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $221.49 or 0.01862745 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.48 or 0.00197473 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000951 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0279 or 0.00000235 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0198 or 0.00000167 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.43 or 0.00129798 BTC.

Streamr DATAcoin Token Profile

Streamr DATAcoin was first traded on October 6th, 2017. Streamr DATAcoin’s total supply is 987,154,514 tokens and its circulating supply is 677,154,514 tokens. The official message board for Streamr DATAcoin is blog.streamr.com . Streamr DATAcoin’s official website is www.streamr.com . Streamr DATAcoin’s official Twitter account is @streamrinc . The Reddit community for Streamr DATAcoin is /r/streamr and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Streamr DATAcoin Token Trading

Streamr DATAcoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, IDEX, BitForex, Mercatox, Ethfinex, Bancor Network, Coinone, Binance, Gate.io, DragonEX and Radar Relay. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Streamr DATAcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Streamr DATAcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Streamr DATAcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Streamr DATAcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Streamr DATAcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.