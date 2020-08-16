Summit Wireless Technologies (NASDAQ:WISA) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.50 EPS

Summit Wireless Technologies (NASDAQ:WISA) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.90) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by ($0.50), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Summit Wireless Technologies had a negative net margin of 754.90% and a negative return on equity of 1,130.69%.

Shares of WISA stock opened at $2.32 on Friday. Summit Wireless Technologies has a twelve month low of $2.12 and a twelve month high of $26.60. The business’s 50 day moving average is $2.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.78. The company has a market capitalization of $18.26 million, a P/E ratio of -0.20 and a beta of -1.04.

Separately, ValuEngine raised Summit Wireless Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th.

Summit Wireless Technologies, Inc develops wireless audio integrated circuits for home entertainment and professional audio markets in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers TX modules for TVs, AV receivers, media hubs, and small dongles that connect through USB or HDMI ports; and speaker systems.

