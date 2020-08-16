Suzuki Motor Corp (OTCMKTS:SZKMF) Short Interest Update

Suzuki Motor Corp (OTCMKTS:SZKMF) was the target of a large decline in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 919,700 shares, a decline of 37.8% from the March 15th total of 1,479,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1,313.9 days.

Suzuki Motor stock traded up $0.50 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $39.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 411 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,053. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $35.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.86. Suzuki Motor has a 12-month low of $20.85 and a 12-month high of $48.75.

Suzuki Motor Company Profile

Suzuki Motor Corporation manufactures and markets automobiles, motorcycles, and marine and power products in Japan, rest of Asia, Europe, North America, and internationally. It offers mini-vehicles, sub-compact vehicles, standard-sized vehicles, all-terrain vehicles, outboard motors, motorized wheelchairs, electro senior vehicles, houses, etc.

