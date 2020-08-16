Syscoin Market Capitalization Reaches $58.70 Million (SYS)

Syscoin (CURRENCY:SYS) traded up 2.8% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on August 16th. One Syscoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0990 or 0.00000837 BTC on popular exchanges including Livecoin, Upbit, Tux Exchange and Poloniex. Syscoin has a market cap of $58.70 million and approximately $2.30 million worth of Syscoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Syscoin has traded down 10.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $61.47 or 0.00519643 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00010821 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Advanced Internet Blocks (AIB) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0063 or 0.00000053 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000883 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0069 or 0.00000059 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00003321 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0516 or 0.00000436 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00002642 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Syscoin Profile

Syscoin (CRYPTO:SYS) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 27th, 2014. Syscoin’s total supply is 593,079,155 coins. Syscoin’s official website is syscoin.org . Syscoin’s official Twitter account is @syscoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Syscoin is /r/SysCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Syscoin

Syscoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Tux Exchange, Trade By Trade, Poloniex, Bittylicious, YoBit, Bittrex, Upbit, Sistemkoin, Livecoin and Binance. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Syscoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Syscoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Syscoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

