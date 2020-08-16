Tc Pipelines Lp (NYSE:TRP) Receives $68.77 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Tc Pipelines Lp (NYSE:TRP) (TSE:TRP) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the twenty-four analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $68.77.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Tc Pipelines in a report on Thursday, July 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Tc Pipelines from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Tc Pipelines from $75.00 to $69.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Tc Pipelines from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, Industrial Alliance Securities upgraded shares of Tc Pipelines to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, May 25th.

Get Tc Pipelines alerts:

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of Hawaii grew its position in shares of Tc Pipelines by 3.1% during the first quarter. Bank of Hawaii now owns 7,807 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $346,000 after buying an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its position in shares of Tc Pipelines by 9.2% during the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 3,025 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $133,000 after buying an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in shares of Tc Pipelines by 2.9% during the first quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 10,309 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $453,000 after buying an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. grew its position in shares of Tc Pipelines by 5.1% during the first quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 7,498 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $332,000 after buying an additional 362 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Tc Pipelines by 4.4% during the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,736 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $476,000 after buying an additional 456 shares in the last quarter. 65.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of TRP stock traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $48.88. 858,896 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,999,316. The firm has a market cap of $46.25 billion, a PE ratio of 14.42, a PEG ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.73. Tc Pipelines has a 1 year low of $32.37 and a 1 year high of $57.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $44.55 and a 200 day moving average of $46.58.

Tc Pipelines (NYSE:TRP) (TSE:TRP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The pipeline company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $2.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.34 billion. Tc Pipelines had a net margin of 33.69% and a return on equity of 13.73%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.00 EPS. Analysts expect that Tc Pipelines will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be given a $0.6072 dividend. This represents a $2.43 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 29th. Tc Pipelines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 73.72%.

Tc Pipelines Company Profile

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines, U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines, Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines, Liquids Pipelines, and Energy segments. The company transports natural gas to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, and other businesses.

Featured Story: Do stock splits help investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Tc Pipelines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tc Pipelines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.