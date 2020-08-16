Tecogen (NASDAQ:TGEN) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Tecogen (NASDAQ:TGEN) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The construction company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Tecogen had a negative return on equity of 11.23% and a negative net margin of 7.92%.

Shares of TGEN stock opened at $0.80 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $21.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.00 and a beta of 0.65. Tecogen has a one year low of $0.60 and a one year high of $3.35. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $0.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 1.53.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on TGEN. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Tecogen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Tecogen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st.

Tecogen Inc designs, manufactures, and sells industrial and commercial cogeneration systems that produce combinations of electricity, hot water, and air conditioning in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Products and Services and Energy Production. The company offers InVerde e+, a cogeneration product that provides electricity and hot water; TECOGEN cogeneration systems for producing hot water; TECOCHILL air-conditioning and refrigeration chillers; and water heaters under the Ilios brand name, as well as emissions control technology under Ultera brand name.

