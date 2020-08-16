Tekla World Healthcare Fund (NYSE:THW) Short Interest Update

Tekla World Healthcare Fund (NYSE:THW) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 351,200 shares, a growth of 34.9% from the April 30th total of 260,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 262,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.3 days.
Shares of THW traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $14.74. The company had a trading volume of 7,396 shares, compared to its average volume of 190,735. Tekla World Healthcare Fund has a 52 week low of $8.76 and a 52 week high of $15.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $14.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.59.
The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 20th will be given a $0.117 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 19th. This is a boost from Tekla World Healthcare Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.53%.
About Tekla World Healthcare Fund
Tekla World Healthcare Fund is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Tekla Capital Management LLC. The fund invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the healthcare sector. For its fixed income portion, the fund primarily invests in corporate debt securities.
