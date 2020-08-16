ThermoGenesisHoldingsInc . (NASDAQ:THMO) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $1.03 EPS

ThermoGenesisHoldingsInc . (NASDAQ:THMO) posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The company reported ($1.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($1.03), MarketWatch Earnings reports. ThermoGenesisHoldingsInc . had a negative return on equity of 273.55% and a negative net margin of 92.04%.

NASDAQ:THMO opened at $4.73 on Friday. ThermoGenesisHoldingsInc . has a fifty-two week low of $1.63 and a fifty-two week high of $14.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 2.07. The company has a fifty day moving average of $5.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.53 million, a PE ratio of -1.08 and a beta of 3.32.

THMO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of ThermoGenesisHoldingsInc . from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ThermoGenesisHoldingsInc . from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 18th.

ThermoGenesis Holdings, Inc develops, commercializes, and markets a range of automated technologies for cell-based therapies in the United States, China, rest of Asia, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Clinical Development and Device. It offers AutoXpress System, an automated system for the isolation, collection and storage of hematopoietic stem cell concentrates derived from cord blood and peripheral blood; Point-of CareXpress System for the rapid, automated processing of autologous peripheral blood or bone marrow aspirate derived stem cells; CAR-TXpress System that addresses the critical unmet need for chemistry, manufacturing and controls improvement of the emerging CAR-T therapies for cancer patients; BioArchive Cryopreservation System, an automated, robotic, liquid nitrogen controlled-rate-freezing and cryogenic storage system for stem cell samples and clinical products; and manual disposables.

