Theta Fuel (TFUEL) Hits Market Capitalization of $36.09 Million

Theta Fuel (CURRENCY:TFUEL) traded up 0.6% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on August 16th. During the last seven days, Theta Fuel has traded 7.4% higher against the US dollar. Theta Fuel has a market capitalization of $36.09 million and $4.93 million worth of Theta Fuel was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Theta Fuel coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0094 or 0.00000080 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Upbit and Gate.io.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Ontology (ONT) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00007533 BTC.

OmiseGO (OMG) traded up 15.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00017117 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.09 or 0.00043055 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0650 or 0.00000550 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0670 or 0.00000566 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00003583 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded 11.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00004353 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0713 or 0.00000603 BTC.

Apollo Currency (APL) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Effect.AI (EFX) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0494 or 0.00000418 BTC.

Theta Fuel Coin Profile

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 23rd, 2018. Theta Fuel’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,838,301,572 coins. Theta Fuel’s official message board is medium.com/theta-network/theta-fuel-the-operational-token-of-the-theta-network-2f6823e2182e . Theta Fuel’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Theta Fuel is /r/theta_network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Theta Fuel’s official website is www.thetatoken.org

Buying and Selling Theta Fuel

Theta Fuel can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Upbit and Gate.io. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Theta Fuel directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Theta Fuel should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Theta Fuel using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

