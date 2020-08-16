THETA (THETA) Price Up 20.6% This Week

THETA (CURRENCY:THETA) traded down 0.4% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on August 16th. THETA has a total market capitalization of $336.93 million and approximately $38.29 million worth of THETA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, THETA has traded up 20.6% against the US dollar. One THETA token can currently be purchased for about $0.39 or 0.00003261 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Binance, OKEx, Huobi and WazirX.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001423 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.82 or 0.00040585 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $691.93 or 0.05830343 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded up 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00004353 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 13.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00002645 BTC.

Kyber Network (KNC) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.89 or 0.00015961 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.91 or 0.00049827 BTC.

Ren (REN) traded up 20% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00003255 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

THETA Profile

THETA (THETA) is a token. Its genesis date was November 23rd, 2017. THETA’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 870,502,690 tokens. THETA’s official Twitter account is @ThetaToken . The Reddit community for THETA is /r/theta_network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . THETA’s official website is www.thetatoken.org

THETA Token Trading

THETA can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Fatbtc, Gate.io, Hotbit, Coinbit, Upbit, Huobi, WazirX, Binance, Bithumb, DDEX, OKEx and IDEX. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as THETA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade THETA should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy THETA using one of the exchanges listed above.

