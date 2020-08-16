THK CO LTD/ADR (OTCMKTS:THKLY) Short Interest Down 43.6% in April

THK CO LTD/ADR (OTCMKTS:THKLY) was the target of a large drop in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 15,900 shares, a drop of 43.6% from the April 15th total of 28,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 173,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of THKLY stock traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $11.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,745 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,398. The stock has a market cap of $2.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 98.38 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 2.87 and a current ratio of 3.52. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $12.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.84. THK CO LTD/ADR has a 52-week low of $7.45 and a 52-week high of $14.95.

THK CO LTD/ADR (OTCMKTS:THKLY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 25th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $510.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $458.72 million. THK CO LTD/ADR had a net margin of 1.31% and a return on equity of 1.92%. Equities research analysts predict that THK CO LTD/ADR will post 0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of THK CO LTD/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock in a report on Saturday, June 6th.

THK CO LTD/ADR Company Profile

THK Co, Ltd. manufactures and supplies machinery components worldwide. It provides linear motion (LM) guides, LM actuators, spline nuts, LM strokes, cross roller guides, linear ball slides, flat rollers, slide rails, LM guide actuators, ball splines, linear bushes, precision linear packs, cross roller tables, LM rollers, and slide packs.

