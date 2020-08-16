Thomson Reuters Corp (NYSE:TRI) Shares Acquired by Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich

Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich grew its position in Thomson Reuters Corp (NYSE:TRI) (TSE:TRI) by 68.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,543 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,062 shares during the period. Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich’s holdings in Thomson Reuters were worth $505,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC raised its position in Thomson Reuters by 75.2% in the first quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 382 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Thomson Reuters by 4,434.0% during the 2nd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 16,413 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 16,051 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in Thomson Reuters by 50.8% during the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 739 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its position in Thomson Reuters by 52.4% during the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 800 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cognios Capital LLC purchased a new position in Thomson Reuters in the 1st quarter worth approximately $70,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.82% of the company’s stock.

TRI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. ValuEngine cut shares of Thomson Reuters from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. TD Securities upgraded shares of Thomson Reuters from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Thomson Reuters from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Thomson Reuters from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Thomson Reuters from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $82.40.

NYSE TRI traded down $0.11 on Friday, hitting $75.16. 382,928 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 614,221. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Thomson Reuters Corp has a 1-year low of $52.23 and a 1-year high of $82.50. The company has a market cap of $37.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.56, a P/E/G ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.48. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $69.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $70.55.

Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI) (TSE:TRI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The business services provider reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.06. Thomson Reuters had a return on equity of 8.49% and a net margin of 27.01%. The business had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.41 billion. Thomson Reuters’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.29 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Thomson Reuters Corp will post 1.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 20th will be paid a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 19th. Thomson Reuters’s dividend payout ratio is currently 117.83%.

Thomson Reuters Company Profile

Thomson Reuters Corporation provides news and information-based tools to professionals worldwide. It operates through five segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print. The Legal Professionals segment offers research and workflow products focusing on legal research and integrated legal workflow solutions that combine content, tools, and analytics.

