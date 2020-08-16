Titan Coin (TTN) Market Cap Reaches $1.51 Million

Titan Coin (CURRENCY:TTN) traded down 0.5% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on August 16th. Titan Coin has a market cap of $1.51 million and $33,186.00 worth of Titan Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Titan Coin coin can now be bought for $0.0017 or 0.00000014 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Novaexchange, SouthXchange and Escodex. Over the last week, Titan Coin has traded down 31.2% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

DeFiChain (DFI) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00002508 BTC.

STASIS EURS (EURS) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00010638 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00002417 BTC.

VNDC (VNDC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ZelaaPayAE (ZPAE) traded 19.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0115 or 0.00000097 BTC.

Eureka Coin (ERK) traded up 18.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0209 or 0.00000176 BTC.

LHT (LHT) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0203 or 0.00000171 BTC.

Okschain (OKS) traded 11.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000005 BTC.

DEEX (DEEX) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000065 BTC.

CoinUs (CNUS) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Titan Coin Coin Profile

Titan Coin (CRYPTO:TTN) is a coin. It was first traded on June 21st, 2019. Titan Coin’s total supply is 910,820,150 coins. Titan Coin’s official message board is medium.com/@titanprojectsco . Titan Coin’s official website is titanprojects.co . Titan Coin’s official Twitter account is @Titaproject

Titan Coin Coin Trading

Titan Coin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Novaexchange, Escodex and SouthXchange. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Titan Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Titan Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Titan Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

