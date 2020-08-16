TOP (TOP) Market Capitalization Tops $13.30 Million

TOP (CURRENCY:TOP) traded up 6.7% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on August 16th. During the last week, TOP has traded 21.2% higher against the dollar. One TOP token can now be purchased for $0.0026 or 0.00000022 BTC on exchanges including Hotbit and Huobi Global. TOP has a market cap of $13.30 million and $1.50 million worth of TOP was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00002524 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008466 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.96 or 0.00160183 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $219.65 or 0.01855725 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $23.60 or 0.00199406 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000948 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0279 or 0.00000236 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0198 or 0.00000167 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.26 or 0.00128896 BTC.

About TOP

TOP’s total supply is 20,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,119,429,434 tokens. TOP’s official Twitter account is @topnetwork_top . The official website for TOP is www.topnetwork.org . The official message board for TOP is www.topnetwork.org/blog

TOP Token Trading

TOP can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit and Huobi Global. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TOP directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TOP should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy TOP using one of the exchanges listed above.

