Tortoise Investment Management LLC Sells 43 Shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Tortoise Investment Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 2.0% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,153 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 43 shares during the quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $653,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP bought a new stake in Costco Wholesale during the first quarter worth $28,000. Fortis Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 98.1% during the first quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC now owns 103 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the period. Key Financial Inc bought a new stake in Costco Wholesale during the first quarter worth $32,000. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new stake in Costco Wholesale during the second quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Red Cedar Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 588.2% during the second quarter. Red Cedar Capital LLC now owns 117 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Costco Wholesale alerts:

In other Costco Wholesale news, insider Daniel M. Hines sold 5,000 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $309.31, for a total transaction of $1,546,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 15,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,835,133.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Susan L. Decker sold 1,995 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $312.00, for a total value of $622,440.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 30,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,543,144. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 34,380 shares of company stock valued at $10,885,129. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Costco Wholesale stock traded up $0.58 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $336.28. 1,522,897 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,045,591. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 1.11. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $322.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $309.00. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 52-week low of $268.77 and a 52-week high of $345.12. The company has a market cap of $148.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.22, a PEG ratio of 4.76 and a beta of 0.69.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 28th. The retailer reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by ($0.03). Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 22.60% and a net margin of 2.31%. The firm had revenue of $36.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.66 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.89 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 8.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 31st were paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 30th. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.19%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on COST. Guggenheim restated a “hold” rating on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Monday, June 29th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Costco Wholesale in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $328.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer began coverage on Costco Wholesale in a research note on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $380.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet upgraded Costco Wholesale from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Finally, Loop Capital boosted their target price on Costco Wholesale from $360.00 to $390.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $338.88.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates membership warehouses. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories. The company provides dry and packaged foods, and groceries; snack foods, candies, alcoholic and nonalcoholic beverages, and cleaning supplies; appliances, electronics, health and beauty aids, hardware, and garden and patio products; meat, bakery, deli, and produces; and apparel and small appliances.

Featured Story: What is the return on assets formula?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST).

Receive News & Ratings for Costco Wholesale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Costco Wholesale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.