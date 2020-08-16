Traceability Chain Price Reaches $0.0010 on Exchanges (TAC)

Traceability Chain (CURRENCY:TAC) traded 1.1% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on August 16th. Over the last seven days, Traceability Chain has traded down 65.4% against the US dollar. One Traceability Chain token can currently be purchased for $0.0010 or 0.00000009 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including BCEX, LBank and FCoin. Traceability Chain has a total market capitalization of $882,788.49 and $1,250.00 worth of Traceability Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

HEX (HEX) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Insight Chain (INB) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008429 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.87 or 0.00091836 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0240 or 0.00000203 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $35.34 or 0.00298582 BTC.

Super Zero (SERO) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0928 or 0.00000952 BTC.

1SG (1SG) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $4.59 or 0.00038801 BTC.

USDQ (USDQ) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00007230 BTC.

ETERNAL TOKEN (XET) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0481 or 0.00000514 BTC.

EURBASE (EBASE) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00009966 BTC.

Traceability Chain Profile

Traceability Chain (CRYPTO:TAC) is a token. Traceability Chain’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 859,798,174 tokens. The official message board for Traceability Chain is blog.tacchain.cn . Traceability Chain’s official Twitter account is @TraceabilityCh1 . Traceability Chain’s official website is tacchain.cn

Traceability Chain Token Trading

Traceability Chain can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: FCoin, LBank and BCEX. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Traceability Chain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Traceability Chain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Traceability Chain using one of the exchanges listed above.

