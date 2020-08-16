Trans World Entertainment Co. (NASDAQ:TWMC) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Trans World Entertainment Co. (NASDAQ:TWMC) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 138,000 shares, a growth of 18.6% from the December 31st total of 116,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 206,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days. Approximately 20.9% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TWMC. Independent Family Office LLC lifted its position in shares of Trans World Entertainment by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Independent Family Office LLC now owns 189,465 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $629,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. CWH Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Trans World Entertainment during the 1st quarter worth $52,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Trans World Entertainment by 43.4% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 99,399 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $200,000 after purchasing an additional 30,101 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TWMC stock traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $8.67. The stock had a trading volume of 1,248 shares, compared to its average volume of 127,969. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $7.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.15 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.69, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 0.70. Trans World Entertainment has a one year low of $1.68 and a one year high of $11.56.

Trans World Entertainment Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer of entertainment products. The company operates in two segments, For Your Entertainment (fye) and etailz. The fye segment offers trend, video, music, electronics, and related products, as well as used compact discs, DVDs, Blu-Ray, and video games through its retail stores and e-commerce sites.

