Trevali Mining Corp (OTCMKTS:TREVF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Trevali Mining Corp (OTCMKTS:TREVF) saw a large growth in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 11,077,200 shares, a growth of 13.2% from the February 13th total of 9,788,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 63,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 175.3 days.

OTCMKTS TREVF traded down $0.00 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $0.09. 101,201 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 167,297. The business’s 50-day moving average is $0.08 and its 200-day moving average is $0.08. Trevali Mining has a twelve month low of $0.04 and a twelve month high of $0.20.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James reissued a “hold” rating and set a $0.10 price objective on shares of Trevali Mining in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $0.10 price target on shares of Trevali Mining in a research note on Monday, June 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $0.13.

Trevali Mining Corporation, a natural resource company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Burkina Faso, Namibia, Canada, and Peru. It primarily explores for zinc, lead, silver, and copper deposits. The company owns interests in the Perkoa mine located in the Sanguie Province, Burkina Faso; Rosh Pinah mine located in southwestern Namibia; Caribou mine located to the west of Bathurst, New Brunswick, Canada; and Santander mine located to the northeast of Lima, Peru.

