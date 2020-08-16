Trevali Mining Corp (OTCMKTS:TREVF) Short Interest Down 26.0% in May

Trevali Mining Corp (OTCMKTS:TREVF) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 29th, there was short interest totalling 6,533,400 shares, a decrease of 26.0% from the May 14th total of 8,825,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 308,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 21.2 days.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and set a $0.10 price target on shares of Trevali Mining in a research report on Monday, June 29th. Raymond James reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $0.10 target price on shares of Trevali Mining in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $0.13.

Shares of Trevali Mining stock traded down $0.00 during trading on Friday, reaching $0.09. 101,201 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 167,297. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.08 and its 200 day moving average is $0.08. Trevali Mining has a 1 year low of $0.04 and a 1 year high of $0.20.

Trevali Mining Corporation, a natural resource company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Burkina Faso, Namibia, Canada, and Peru. It primarily explores for zinc, lead, silver, and copper deposits. The company owns interests in the Perkoa mine located in the Sanguie Province, Burkina Faso; Rosh Pinah mine located in southwestern Namibia; Caribou mine located to the west of Bathurst, New Brunswick, Canada; and Santander mine located to the northeast of Lima, Peru.

