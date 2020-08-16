Tri-Continental Co. (NYSE:TY) Position Lifted by Shaker Financial Services LLC

Shaker Financial Services LLC grew its stake in Tri-Continental Co. (NYSE:TY) by 5.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 220,353 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,548 shares during the quarter. Tri-Continental comprises about 3.0% of Shaker Financial Services LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Shaker Financial Services LLC owned approximately 0.41% of Tri-Continental worth $5,445,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in Tri-Continental during the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL purchased a new stake in Tri-Continental during the 2nd quarter valued at about $214,000. Wesbanco Bank Inc. purchased a new stake in Tri-Continental during the 2nd quarter valued at about $224,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Tri-Continental during the 2nd quarter valued at about $227,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Tri-Continental by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 12,198 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $255,000 after buying an additional 1,505 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TY stock traded up $0.08 on Friday, hitting $26.83. The company had a trading volume of 2,431 shares, compared to its average volume of 85,377. Tri-Continental Co. has a twelve month low of $16.94 and a twelve month high of $29.21. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $25.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.65.

Tri-Continental Corporation is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Columbia Management Investment Advisers, LLC. It primarily invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund invests in stocks of companies that operate across diversified sectors. It seeks to invest in stocks of large-cap companies.

