Trillium Asset Management LLC Acquires 1,250 Shares of Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE)

Trillium Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE) by 0.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 374,473 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,250 shares during the period. Nike comprises 1.6% of Trillium Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Trillium Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Nike were worth $36,717,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich raised its holdings in shares of Nike by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich now owns 25,958 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $2,489,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Hyman Charles D increased its stake in Nike by 33.8% in the 2nd quarter. Hyman Charles D now owns 71,528 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $7,013,000 after buying an additional 18,089 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC increased its stake in Nike by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC now owns 150,608 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $14,767,000 after buying an additional 4,898 shares during the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board increased its stake in Nike by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 83,848 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $8,221,000 after buying an additional 5,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Independent Advisor Alliance increased its stake in Nike by 14.1% in the 2nd quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 39,301 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $3,853,000 after buying an additional 4,863 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.46% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on NKE. Argus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 price objective on shares of Nike in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. Deutsche Bank increased their price objective on shares of Nike from $84.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 15th. DZ Bank reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Nike in a research note on Friday, June 26th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $127.00 price objective on shares of Nike in a research note on Monday, June 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Nike from $119.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $109.36.

In other news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 165,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.14, for a total transaction of $16,358,100.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 2,012,954 shares in the company, valued at approximately $199,564,259.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, COO Andrew Campion sold 5,043 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.12, for a total transaction of $489,776.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 307,356 shares of company stock worth $30,387,715. Corporate insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:NKE traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $106.43. The stock had a trading volume of 2,976,708 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,055,081. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $98.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $92.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 2.48 and a quick ratio of 1.59. Nike Inc has a one year low of $60.00 and a one year high of $107.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $166.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.78.

Nike (NYSE:NKE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 25th. The footwear maker reported ($0.51) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.53). Nike had a net margin of 6.79% and a return on equity of 32.95%. The firm had revenue of $6.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.26 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.62 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 38.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Nike Inc will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 31st will be given a dividend of $0.245 per share. This represents a $0.98 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 28th. Nike’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.97%.

About Nike

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories: running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, wrestling, walking, and outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

