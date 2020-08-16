Trillium Asset Management LLC Acquires 2,192 Shares of SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB)

Trillium Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 119,855 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 2,192 shares during the quarter. SVB Financial Group accounts for about 1.1% of Trillium Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Trillium Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.23% of SVB Financial Group worth $25,832,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SIVB. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its position in shares of SVB Financial Group by 268.9% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 1,551,128 shares of the bank’s stock worth $234,344,000 after buying an additional 1,130,650 shares during the last quarter. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt increased its holdings in SVB Financial Group by 77.0% in the 1st quarter. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt now owns 885,000 shares of the bank’s stock worth $133,449,000 after purchasing an additional 385,000 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in SVB Financial Group by 22.1% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,932,634 shares of the bank’s stock worth $291,983,000 after purchasing an additional 349,409 shares in the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC acquired a new position in SVB Financial Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $68,172,000. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in SVB Financial Group by 1,420.6% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 334,102 shares of the bank’s stock worth $50,476,000 after purchasing an additional 312,131 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.74% of the company’s stock.

Get SVB Financial Group alerts:

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SIVB. DA Davidson cut SVB Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $230.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, June 1st. Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on SVB Financial Group from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on SVB Financial Group from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Wolfe Research began coverage on SVB Financial Group in a report on Friday, July 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, SunTrust Banks increased their price target on SVB Financial Group from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $233.56.

Shares of SVB Financial Group stock traded up $0.78 on Friday, hitting $250.38. 210,700 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 523,218. SVB Financial Group has a one year low of $127.39 and a one year high of $270.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The company has a fifty day moving average of $220.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $205.34. The company has a market capitalization of $12.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 2.22.

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The bank reported $4.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.96 by $1.46. SVB Financial Group had a return on equity of 13.61% and a net margin of 25.26%. The company had revenue of $881.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $757.21 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $6.08 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that SVB Financial Group will post 14.1 earnings per share for the current year.

In other SVB Financial Group news, insider John China sold 1,264 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $252,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 22,279 shares in the company, valued at $4,455,800. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Michelle Draper sold 213 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.41, for a total value of $45,456.33. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 4,411 shares in the company, valued at approximately $941,351.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 26,093 shares of company stock worth $5,694,373. 0.78% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

SVB Financial Group Profile

SVB Financial Group, a diversified financial services company, provides various banking and financial products and services. The company operates through three segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, and SVB Capital. The Global Commercial Bank segment offers deposit products, such as business and analysis checking, money market, multi-currency, in-country bank, and sweep accounts, as well as merchant, remote capture, lockbox, electronic deposit capture, and fraud control services; credit products and services comprising term loans, equipment loans, asset-based loans, revolving lines of credit, accounts-receivable-based lines of credit, capital call lines of credit, and credit cards; and payment and cash management products and services, including wire transfer and automated clearing house payment, bill pay, debit and credit cards, account analysis, and disbursement, as well as online and mobile banking services.

Read More: What are some reasons analysts would give stocks a buy rating?

Receive News & Ratings for SVB Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SVB Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.