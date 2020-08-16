Trillium Asset Management LLC Acquires 3,069 Shares of American Water Works Company Inc (NYSE:AWK)

Trillium Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of American Water Works Company Inc (NYSE:AWK) by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 289,385 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,069 shares during the quarter. American Water Works accounts for approximately 1.6% of Trillium Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Trillium Asset Management LLC’s holdings in American Water Works were worth $37,232,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its stake in American Water Works by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 5,491 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $706,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Buckingham Asset Management LLC raised its stake in American Water Works by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Buckingham Asset Management LLC now owns 3,272 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $421,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the period. FineMark National Bank & Trust raised its stake in American Water Works by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 2,814 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $336,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its stake in American Water Works by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 7,800 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,004,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Spinnaker Trust raised its stake in American Water Works by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Spinnaker Trust now owns 1,936 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $249,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. 84.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, SVP Maureen Duffy sold 4,659 shares of American Water Works stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.80, for a total transaction of $697,918.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 21,606 shares in the company, valued at $3,236,578.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Walter Lynch sold 8,454 shares of American Water Works stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.82, for a total value of $1,258,124.28. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 127,338 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,950,441.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on AWK shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded American Water Works from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $128.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. UBS Group lifted their price target on American Water Works from $127.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 5th. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on American Water Works in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price target on the stock. Barclays started coverage on American Water Works in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $138.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott lifted their price target on American Water Works to $153.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. American Water Works currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $135.75.

Shares of NYSE:AWK traded down $1.20 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $145.31. The company had a trading volume of 378,616 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,129,334. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $138.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $129.94. The stock has a market cap of $27.02 billion, a PE ratio of 41.28, a P/E/G ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 0.24. American Water Works Company Inc has a 1-year low of $92.00 and a 1-year high of $150.47.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.01. American Water Works had a return on equity of 10.79% and a net margin of 17.29%. The business had revenue of $931.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $916.88 million. On average, research analysts expect that American Water Works Company Inc will post 3.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 11th. American Water Works’s payout ratio is currently 60.94%.

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States and Canada. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,600 communities in 16 states serving approximately 3.4 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, such as food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

