Trillium Asset Management LLC Acquires 939 Shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH NV (NYSE:MKC)

Trillium Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in MCCORMICK & CO /SH NV (NYSE:MKC) by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 195,018 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 939 shares during the quarter. MCCORMICK & CO /SH makes up 1.5% of Trillium Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Trillium Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.15% of MCCORMICK & CO /SH worth $34,989,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MKC. First National Trust Co bought a new position in shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH during the 2nd quarter worth about $542,000. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board increased its stake in shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 8,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,483,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance purchased a new stake in shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $612,000. Boston Family Office LLC increased its stake in shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Boston Family Office LLC now owns 74,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,292,000 after purchasing an additional 715 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Seven Eight Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $861,000. 75.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get MCCORMICK & CO /SH alerts:

MKC traded down $0.49 on Friday, hitting $201.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 418,650 shares, compared to its average volume of 834,349. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $188.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $165.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. MCCORMICK & CO /SH NV has a 12 month low of $112.22 and a 12 month high of $203.51. The firm has a market cap of $26.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.06 and a beta of 0.39.

MCCORMICK & CO /SH (NYSE:MKC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 25th. The company reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.31. MCCORMICK & CO /SH had a net margin of 13.74% and a return on equity of 21.34%. The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.37 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.16 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that MCCORMICK & CO /SH NV will post 5.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 6th were issued a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 2nd. MCCORMICK & CO /SH’s payout ratio is 46.36%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on MKC shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $169.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH from $187.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. UBS Group upgraded shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH to a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Deutsche Bank raised their price objective on shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH from $156.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $167.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, June 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. MCCORMICK & CO /SH presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $156.20.

In other news, Director Maritza Gomez Montiel sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.50, for a total transaction of $631,750.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,590 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,008,995. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Patricia A. Little sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.14, for a total transaction of $895,700.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 16,288 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,917,832.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 52,408 shares of company stock valued at $9,490,479. Insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

MCCORMICK & CO /SH Company Profile

McCormick & Company, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to the food industry. The company operates in two segments, Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment offers spices, herbs, and seasonings, as well as desserts.

Featured Story: Preferred Stock

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MKC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MCCORMICK & CO /SH NV (NYSE:MKC).

Receive News & Ratings for MCCORMICK & CO /SH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MCCORMICK & CO /SH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.