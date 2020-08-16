Trillium Asset Management LLC Buys 19,695 Shares of Baxter International Inc (NYSE:BAX)

Trillium Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Baxter International Inc (NYSE:BAX) by 16.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 139,054 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,695 shares during the quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Baxter International were worth $11,972,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Baxter International by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 41,287,129 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $3,352,103,000 after acquiring an additional 491,703 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Baxter International by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 19,410,034 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,575,901,000 after acquiring an additional 1,375,081 shares during the period. Veritas Asset Management LLP lifted its stake in Baxter International by 23.3% during the 1st quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 8,952,949 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $726,890,000 after acquiring an additional 1,689,300 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Baxter International by 11.7% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 8,011,729 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $650,473,000 after acquiring an additional 842,305 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Baxter International by 1,291.7% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,935,879 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $644,314,000 after acquiring an additional 7,365,663 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.74% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BAX traded down $1.14 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $83.50. The company had a trading volume of 2,756,371 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,192,342. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $85.66 and a 200 day moving average of $86.48. Baxter International Inc has a 1-year low of $69.10 and a 1-year high of $95.19. The company has a current ratio of 2.97, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.82.

Baxter International (NYSE:BAX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $2.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.86 billion. Baxter International had a net margin of 8.10% and a return on equity of 20.75%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.89 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Baxter International Inc will post 3.05 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 31st will be given a dividend of $0.245 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 28th. This represents a $0.98 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.17%. Baxter International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.61%.

In other news, SVP Giuseppe Accogli sold 72,341 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $6,148,985.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 76,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,500,205. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Andrew Frye sold 3,742 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.00, for a total transaction of $340,522.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,216 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,475,656. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 92,482 shares of company stock worth $7,901,355 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

BAX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $99.00 target price on shares of Baxter International in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Baxter International from $97.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 31st. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Baxter International from $92.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Baxter International from $95.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Baxter International from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $96.72.

Baxter International Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops and provides a portfolio of healthcare products. The company operates through North and South America; Europe, Middle East and Africa; and Asia-Pacific segments. The company offers peritoneal dialysis and hemodialysis, and additional dialysis therapies and services; renal replacement therapies and other organ support therapies focused in the intensive care unit; sterile intravenous (IV) solutions, IV therapies, infusion pumps, administration sets, and drug reconstitution devices; and parenteral nutrition therapies.

