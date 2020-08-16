Trillium Asset Management LLC Buys 46,099 Shares of Trane (NYSE:TT)

Trillium Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Trane (NYSE:TT) by 15.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 343,176 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 46,099 shares during the period. Trane makes up about 1.3% of Trillium Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Trillium Asset Management LLC owned about 0.14% of Trane worth $30,536,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of TT. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in Trane in the first quarter valued at $1,420,425,000. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new position in Trane during the first quarter worth about $1,210,301,000. State Street Corp acquired a new position in Trane during the first quarter worth about $879,895,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in Trane during the first quarter worth about $579,616,000. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new position in Trane during the first quarter worth about $533,524,000. 79.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Keith A. Sultana sold 1,314 shares of Trane stock in a transaction on Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.35, for a total value of $133,173.90. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 22,317 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,261,827.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Marcia J. Avedon sold 10,183 shares of Trane stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.86, for a total value of $1,230,717.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 108,913 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,163,225.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.92% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of TT traded up $0.51 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $118.88. 1,303,034 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,815,005. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Trane has a 1-year low of $70.00 and a 1-year high of $146.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.94, a PEG ratio of 10.97 and a beta of 1.45. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $101.64.

Trane (NYSE:TT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.50. Trane had a return on equity of 18.82% and a net margin of 6.76%. The business had revenue of $3.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.77 billion. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Trane will post 3.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 3rd. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.78%. Trane’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.28%.

TT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Argus lowered Trane from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Cowen lowered Trane from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $107.00 to $85.00 in a report on Thursday, May 14th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Trane in a report on Monday, June 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $95.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Trane from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $126.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Trane from $108.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Trane presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $104.33.

Ingersoll-Rand Plc designs, manufactures, sells, and services industrial and commercial products. The company operates through Climate and Industrial segments. The Climate segment offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; furnaces; heat pumps; home automation; humidifiers; hybrid and non-diesel transport refrigeration, and ice energy storage solutions; indoor air quality; industrial refrigeration; motor replacements; refrigerant reclamation; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; and water source heat pumps.

