Trillium Asset Management LLC Buys 70,914 Shares of Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL)

Trillium Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL) by 48.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 217,650 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 70,914 shares during the quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC owned about 0.51% of Omnicell worth $15,370,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Omnicell by 5.6% during the first quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,665,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,241,000 after acquiring an additional 88,016 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Omnicell by 8.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,303,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,515,000 after purchasing an additional 97,154 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Omnicell by 62.3% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 877,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,578,000 after purchasing an additional 337,035 shares during the period. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Omnicell by 16.6% in the first quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 637,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,827,000 after purchasing an additional 90,934 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Omnicell by 6.6% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 611,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,074,000 after purchasing an additional 37,756 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.79% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Randall A. Lipps sold 3,718 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.15, for a total value of $279,407.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 152,116 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,431,517.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Scott Peter Seidelmann sold 2,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.70, for a total value of $143,862.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,260,164.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.63% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:OMCL traded down $1.44 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $70.29. 220,630 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 295,714. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $67.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $71.60. Omnicell, Inc. has a 12-month low of $54.24 and a 12-month high of $94.85. The company has a market cap of $3.01 billion, a PE ratio of 62.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.01.

Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $199.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $182.16 million. Omnicell had a return on equity of 9.21% and a net margin of 5.42%. The firm’s revenue was down 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.67 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Omnicell, Inc. will post 1.42 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price target on shares of Omnicell from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. BidaskClub raised shares of Omnicell from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday. Stephens assumed coverage on shares of Omnicell in a research report on Monday, July 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $90.00 price target on the stock. Benchmark lowered their price target on shares of Omnicell from $96.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Omnicell from $76.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $85.50.

Omnicell Company Profile

Omnicell, Inc provides medication and supply dispensing automation, central pharmacy automation, analytics software, and medication adherence solutions for the healthcare industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Automation and Analytics, and Medication Adherence. The Automation and Analytics segment offers central pharmacy automation solutions, including automated storage and retrieval systems, such as XR2 Automated Central Pharmacy System, a building block of autonomous pharmacy vision; IV compounding robots and workflow management systems; inventory management software; and controlled substance management systems.

