Trillium Asset Management LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL)

Trillium Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL) by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 170,351 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 5,369 shares during the period. Trillium Asset Management LLC owned about 0.05% of Ball worth $11,838,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. WASHINGTON TRUST Co bought a new position in shares of Ball during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Whittier Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of Ball by 51.9% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 521 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Ball during the first quarter valued at about $41,000. Balentine LLC bought a new position in shares of Ball during the first quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Arden Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Ball during the first quarter valued at about $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.98% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Jeff A. Knobel sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.98, for a total transaction of $2,554,300.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 65,425 shares in the company, valued at $4,774,716.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Scott C. Morrison sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.09, for a total transaction of $1,501,800.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 400,956 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,107,786.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

BLL traded up $0.27 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $75.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 843,396 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,331,475. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.64, a PEG ratio of 5.59 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53. Ball Co. has a 1 year low of $51.26 and a 1 year high of $82.82. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $72.41 and its 200-day moving average is $69.85.

Ball (NYSE:BLL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $2.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.88 billion. Ball had a net margin of 3.28% and a return on equity of 29.73%. The business’s revenue was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.64 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Ball Co. will post 2.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 31st. Ball’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.72%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Ball from $88.00 to $87.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Atlantic Securities started coverage on shares of Ball in a research note on Monday, June 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $81.00 price objective for the company. Northland Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 price target on shares of Ball in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Ball from $87.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Finally, KeyCorp reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Ball in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.64.

Ball Corp. provides metal packaging for beverages, foods and household products, and of aerospace and other technologies and services to commercial and governmental customers. It operates through the following business segments: Beverage Packaging, North and Central America; Beverage Packaging, South America; Beverage Packaging, Europe; Food and Aerosol Packaging; and Aerospace.

